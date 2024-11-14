Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna is grabbing all the headlines after he announced that he will be returning with his iconic Shaktimaan series. The 66-year-old actor also dropped an intriguing teaser announcing the comeback of India's first superhero. He is also actively giving interviews and attending podcasts, sharing details about his plans for a comeback. In a recent interview, Mukesh Khanna revealed that he rejected Tiger Shroff and Ranveer Singh for Shaktimaan's role. ‘Shaktimaan Kaun Banega, Woh Main Decide Karunga’, Declares Mukesh Khanna Amid Rumours of Ranveer Singh Taking Over the Iconic Superhero Role (Watch Video).

Mukesh Khanna on Rejecting Tiger Shroff for ‘Shaktimaan’

In an interview with ABP Live, Mukesh Khanna said, "Tiger is terrific. He is good at actions and whatnot. Forgive me, but like every actor has their own image. For example, if Shaktimaan (referring to himself) asks a child to flush the toilet, he would immediately go and do it. However, if Tiger Shroff would ask the child to do the same thing, the kid would go 'Tu baith ja'". (You, Pls sit down).

Watch Mukesh Khanna’s Interview Below:

Further sharing why he feels Tiger is not a suitable match for the character, Mukesh Khanna said, "Wo baccha hai. Wo abhi bhi baccho me baccha hai" (He's still a kid). He doesn't have the statute that one is required to step into the boots of Shaktimaan. Sorry, it is not because of me, but it is about his image. He said that Shaktimaan is not a war machine who would go berserk knocking off enemies. He should have a spark in his face."

He added that Shaktimaan is not like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Iron Man, or Superman. He is made with a combination of different earth elements. Just imagine the power he wields. He said, "I don't want to throw that away with a face that doesn't match the dress." He is still waiting for the perfect choice for the role. Mukesh Khanna To Return As ‘Shaktimaan’: From ‘Hatim’ to ‘Vicky & Vetaal,’ Here Are 5 Hindi TV Shows That Made Every 2000s Kid’s Childhood Unforgettable!.

Are you excited about India's OG superhero, Shaktimaan, making his return to save the tech-savvy world from modern threats?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2024 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).