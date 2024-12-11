When you are playing at online casinos for real money, you want to get the most out of your playing experience. One way to ensure that your budget stretches further is to determine which casinos offer the best promotions and bonuses and tap into these. While great bonuses will not improve your chances of winning or shorten the odds in your favour, they are a great way to allow you to extend your entertainment time online without spending extra.

Some casino bonuses, like no-deposit bonuses, let you play for free; others, like free or bonus spins, give you something extra. However, not all casino bonuses are equal, and some are not as attractive as they initially appear. If a bonus has a very high deposit requirement or excessive and onerous play-out terms and conditions, it might be unobtainable even if it looks pretty generous.

That is why the experts at Casino.org think that iGamers need to understand how bonuses work and know which ones to look out for and which to avoid. It is also important to remember that bonuses that look too good to be true probably are just that. Some rogue operators engineer incredibly tempting bonuses to lure you to the site and deposit money or just your data without any intention of ever paying out.

Fortunately, casino review services like Casino.org do most of the donkey work for you. All you have to do is choose which type of game you want to play and which of their recommended websites and bonuses are the best ones for you.

While it might seem obvious that a reviewer would recommend the most generous bonuses on offer, it is essential to remember that they are often more complex than they initially appear. Casino.org has decades of experience understanding the ins and outs of the promotions on offer. They are a fully independent service, so they can offer players unbiased advice. Casino.org experts rank the online casino bonuses in the same objective manner as they do sites and the games on offer.

Bonuses are just another individual element of the all-round gaming experience. While a great one might make playing more fruitful, a generous bonus will never make up for a site or game being lousy. Just as the Prince of Morrocco in Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice found out to his cost, “all that glisters is not gold’, Casino.org’s experts warn players of falling for shiny baubles without understanding what is being offered.

One thing that Hannah Cutajar, an iGaming expert, is keen to make people understand is wagering requirements. She explains,

“Wagering requirements refer to the amount of money a player must bet before they can convert the bonus on offer into real money. Occasionally, they can be as low as once times the value of the initial wager and/or the bonus cash on offer.”

“However, they can also be much higher, and it is not unheard of for a multiplier to be fifty or one hundred times. For most casual gamblers, wagering requirements can make a huge difference to what is on offer, even if the bonus itself does not appear particularly generous”.

“I will show you an example, as real figures are easier to understand. So, if you are offered a $100 bonus and the wagering requirement is times ten, you will need to wager $1000 before you can withdraw your bonus winnings. In addition, casinos can also place times limits on how long you have to clear wagering requirements, how much you can bet and which games can be played using the bonus cash.”

Another thing that should be understood is the types of bonuses on offer. Online casinos offer bonuses to attract new players and reward existing ones. There are many different kinds of bonuses, including no deposit, weekly and monthly and welcome bonuses, to name but a few.

Here are some of the ones you are most likely to see, and Casino.org recommend that you familiarise yourself with them before making any deposits.

Welcome bonuses

Welcome bonuses are the most common promotions around. A welcome bonus rewards new players for registering on a site and can be a deposit match, free spins or a mash-up of the two. Some of the most generous in Canada offer players up to $20,000 and 500 free spins. These bonuses can usually be widely used across the casino including for slots and table games.

Low deposit bonuses

A low deposit bonus lets a player claim bonus funds or free spins when depositing a smaller amount. They are popular with players looking to try out a new casino or game but do not want to risk large sums of money. The experts recommend these if you see them as they reduce your risk and let you find out if you get on with the game or the casino.

No-deposit bonuses

No-deposit bonuses are often regarded as the holy grail of bonuses and are usually offered as an incentive to get players to sign up. They offer all the reward without any of the risk but are increasingly rare these days. Casino.org has a page dedicated to such bonuses and recommends that everyone checks it out.

Daily, weekly, and monthly promotions

Regular bonuses are designed to reward existing players and encourage them to keep playing on the site rather than being tempted to wander off and try an alternative online casino’s welcome bonus. They can be tailored to specific days of the week and called things like “First-class Fridays”. Bonuses range from deposit match offers to free spins, prize draws and tournaments.

High-roller bonuses

At the opposite end of the scale to those low and no-deposit bonuses are high-roller bonuses. These are very much the reserve of VIP players who deposit and wager large sums and usually offer significant rewards. Not all casinos offer them, and they are usually part of a VIP or loyalty scheme.

Hannah also reminds players to be on the lookout for game-specific and mobile casino bonuses. She says that the secret is not to have your head turned by a bonus trying to get you to play a game or make a wager you do not want to do. She reminds players that they need to make the bonuses work for them and not vice versa.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)