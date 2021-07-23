New Delhi, July 23: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced the date of ICSE and ISC results. The ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) results 2021 will be announced by the CISCE tomorrow, i.e. July 24, at 3 pm. The announcement regarding the result date was made by the council on its official website. Students can check their class 10 and class 12 scores online on cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The CISCE told affiliated schools, "The ICSE and ISC results will be made available on the website of the Council and through SMS. The tabulation registers will be made available for schools through careers portal." The council said that there would be not rechecking of the result. If a candidate has objections regarding computation of marks, she or he can send an application to the school. The CISCE said that students need to state the objection in detail along with reasons. CBSE Result 2021: Marksheets for Class 10 & 12 To Be Available on DigiLocker; Here is How to Sign Up and Access Your Scorecards.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of the council csice.org.

On the home page, click on the link “Results 2021”.

From the course option, students should select ICSE or ISC as applicable.

Students should enter their login credentials and captcha.

Click on “Submit”.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

The results can also be downloaded from Careers Portal. For receiving the result through SMS, students should send a message to 09248082883. Students need to send their unique seven-digit ID along with their course name, for example, ICSE 1234567, or ISC 1234567. ICSE, ISC Exam 2020 Cancelled: ICSE Board Decides Not to Give Option to Students to Write Their Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams Later.

The CISCE asked the school to contact the council at ciscehelpdesk@orionic.com or at 1800-260-1870. Students can also check their scores on the third-party website - indiaresults.com. Notably, the ICSE and ISC exams were cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

