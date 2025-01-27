Kanpur, January 27: Due to the massive influx of devotees for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, Varanasi’s District Magistrate in Uttar Pradesh has announced that all schools in the district will be closed from Monday, January 27, 2025, to Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The decision is aimed at ensuring the safety of students and managing traffic congestion caused by the large number of pilgrims arriving in Varanasi for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

Despite the school closures, online classes will continue as usual to maintain the academic schedule, News18 reported. This directive applies to all CBSE, ICSE, and state board schools, covering students from Classes 1 to 12. Schools are expected to conduct classes virtually during this period, ensuring that the syllabus remains on track.

The order also emphasises that board practical exams will proceed without interruption, even during the online learning period. School staff and teachers have been instructed to report to schools as normal to support the online classes.

The surge in devotees is anticipated to peak around Mauni Amavasya on January 29, with an estimated 5 to 7 lakh pilgrims visiting Varanasi daily. The city is bracing for heavy crowds, particularly in urban areas, making the move to online schooling a necessary precaution. Parents and students are advised to stay in contact with their respective schools for any updates regarding the online learning schedule during this time.

