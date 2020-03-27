NEET 2020 Exams Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak Across India

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 27: The National Eligibility-cum -Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 has been postponed, announced the Union HRD Ministry on Friday. The deferment of the crucial pre-medical education examination comes amid the coronavirus outbreak in the nation. With India put under a state of lockdown, the examination authorities were barred to carry out tests where the congregation of students would be involved. Catch live news updates related to the coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

As per the current schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was scheduled to hold the NEET 2020 examinations on May 3. Hundreds of examination centres were to be earmarked across the nation, and lakhs of students were expected to appear in the test. The marks scored in NEET form the basis for admission into medical courses in graduation colleges.

All examination boards had, in the past week, announced the cancellation or deferment of their exams in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In house exams conducted by schools for Class 1 to 8 in most institutes have been called off -- with the students to either be promoted without grades or their marks be calculated based on the median of term exams held in their academic year so far.

The Class 10 and 12 examinations which were yet to be held have also been suspended till the situation improves. The deferment of exams is also expected to either derail or postpone the admission processes for the academic year 2020-21.

The pandemic has so far affected at least 724 persons in India, with the death toll climbing to 18 on Friday. Globally, over 500,000 persons are infected, whereas, over 24,000 have been killed. Italy tops the list of fatalities with around 8,000 deaths, followed by Spain, China, Iran and the United States.