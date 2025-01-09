Ahmedabad, January 9: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly abducted his ex-girlfriend over a breakup after threatening to leak her private photos and videos. The 20-year-old BBA student was forcibly pulled into his car in Memnagar, Ahmedabad, while returning home from college. During the drive, the accused verbally abused and physically assaulted her, even using a belt and a knife to intimidate her. An FIR has been registered, and investigations are underway.

As per a Times of India report, the incident occurred on Tuesday morning, January 7, when the victim was waiting at the AMTS bus stop near the Drive-In Cinema in Ahmedabad. The accused, identified as Jignesh Lavar, arrived in his car and threatened her with the release of private photos and videos if she refused to comply. Despite her resistance, he forcibly pulled her into the car and drove towards Memnagar Garden. The victim stated that the accused physically assaulted her throughout the drive. Gujarat Shocker: Man Fakes Death by Murdering Friend in Rajkot's Mota Mahika Village, Sets Victim's Body Ablaze With Own Belongings To Claim Life Insurance.

As per the report, Lavar allegedly verbally abused the victim and hit her multiple times, targeting her face, stomach, and legs. He also used a belt to strike her and brandished a knife, issuing death threats and claiming he wouldn’t let her live. The woman continued to scream for help while being attacked but managed to open the car door and escape at a later point. She immediately contacted the police and her father, who arrived at the scene shortly after. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Relative with Sword in Temple After Allegedly Receiving Divine Orders from Goddess in Kheda, Arrested.

Police rushed to the spot, and the woman was taken to Sola Civil Hospital for treatment. She sustained injuries from the assault, and doctors attended to her. An FIR was registered at the Vastrapur police station under various sections, including abduction, causing hurt, and criminal intimidation. The police have launched an investigation into the case, with the accused, a resident of New Ranip, still being pursued for his actions.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

