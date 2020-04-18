Air India Opens Ticket Bookings For Select Domestic Flights From May 4 and International Flights From June 1

File image of an Air India flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 18: National carrier Air India opened the bookings for select-domestic flights from May 4, a day after the current phase of coronavirus lockdown is scheduled to end in the nation. The flyer has also opened the bookings for international flights post June 1, 2020. Abroad-bound flights are likely to be terminated till at least the above date amid the COVID-19 threat. Air India to Transport 300 Tonnes COVID-19 Related Medical Items From China in Coming Week.

The domestic and international flight services were suspended by Air India from the midnight of March 24, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide shutdown to contain the transmission of coronavirus.

The private carriers were also instructed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to suspend their operations till the lockdown continues. The suspension of services were extended by all airliners on April 14, when Modi announced that the curfew-like restrictions would remain in place till at least May 3.

While the regular services of Air India were snapped since the imposition of lockdown, the carrier has been operating special flights to evacuate foreign citizens stranded in India amidst the shutdown. The state-owned airliner arranged special flights to flyback foreigners to their respective nations.

The national carrier is also being used by the Government of India to bring essential medical equipments amid the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Air India flights made trips to Hong Kong and Shanghai over the last 10 days to bring 170 tonnes of coronavirus treatment-related equipments. In the coming week, the airliner is scheduled to bring nearly 300 tonnes of equipment from China.