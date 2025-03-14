Ujjain, March 14: A man was arrested for stealing a Thar Roxx jeep valued at INR 21 lakh following the death of its owner, a bank manager at SBI, to celebrate his friend's birthday in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. However, he was caught later as he tried to sell the SUV after crashing it into a bike.

According to the Dainik Bhaskar report, the accused was identified as Tulsiram (25). The theft occurred after the SUV owner, Sachin Gokhale's passing, and Tulsiram attempted to sell the vehicle before being apprehended. According to TT Nagar Station House Officer Sudhir Arajaria, police formed two teams to investigate the case. One team meticulously analysed footage from over 35-40 CCTV cameras to trace the stolen vehicle's movements, while the other team conducted interviews with witnesses and local residents. Bhopal Shocker: Days Before Wedding, Man Dies in Sleep After Having Dinner With Family in Madhya Pradesh; Victim Died of Silent Heart Attack, Say Doctors.

The investigation led police to Tulsiram, who was spotted driving the stolen jeep from Platinum Plaza, where Gokhale had parked it. Officers tracked his location, surrounded him, and successfully recovered the vehicle. During interrogation, Tulsiram confessed to the crime, detailing how he executed the theft.

Tulsiram, who worked at a local momos shop, seized the opportunity to steal the jeep after learning about Gokhale's death. With the help of his brother, who was employed there, he accessed the keys to the vehicle, which were located in Gokhale's flat at the State Bank of India's guest house. After taking the jeep, Tulsiram falsely claimed to a parking guard that he was transporting it to Gokhale's family in Indore. Bhopal Shocker: Man Crushes Stray Dog to Death in Shyamla Hills After Canine Chews His Slippers, Case Registered.

After the family reported the vehicle missing, Tulsiram celebrated his friend Shubham's birthday with the stolen jeep. However, he crashed the vehicle into a motorcyclist, causing damage to the bumper. He then attempted to repair the car and sell it, but police tracked him down before he could finalise the sale.

