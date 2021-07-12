Amaravati, July 12: The cumulative cases of mucormycosis went up to 3,876 and deaths to 324 in Andhra Pradesh as on Sunday. After 2,500 patients got cured, the number of active Black Fungus cases is now down to 1,052, government data said. So far, 1,671 surgeries were performed on the Black Fungus-infected patients, it said.

Indicating a declining trend, the data showed that 206 fresh cases of mucormycosis were reported last week, compared to 341 the previous week. The deaths were also down from 42 the previous week to 29 last week. Guntur district has now topped the state with a total of 626 Black Fungus cases, of which 242 are still active.

Krishna district has so far reported 586 cases, followed by Chittoor (568), Anantapuramu (485), East Godavari (337), Visakhapatnam (328), Kurnool (275), Kadapa (249), Prakasam (194) and Srikakulam (121). SPS Nellore had 61, Vizianagaram and West Godavari 23 each. Mucormycosis in India: What Makes People Prone to Black Fungus? Know How the Fungal Infection Is Linked With Diabetes, Post COVID-19 Treatment and More.

In fact, Vizianagaram is now the only district with zero active Black Fungus cases as it did not report any fresh case in a week. In mucormycosis deaths, Chittoor topped with 65, followed by Anantapuramu (43), East Godavari (41), Krishna (35), Kurnool (31), Visakhapatnam (30), Guntur (20), Srikakulam (18), Prakasam (16) and Kadapa (15). While West Godavari had eight fatalities, SPS Nellore and Vizianagaram had one each.