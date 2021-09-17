Pune, September 17: Four alleged members of notorious "Bullet Raja" gang have been arrested in Pune, said the police. The accused have been identified as 2-year-old Rameshwar Suryabhan Wagh, 22-year-old Shubham Sunil Doifode, 20-year-old Akash Santosh Kakad and 32-year-old Harshad Bhagwan Gangtire. According to the cops, four heavy motorcycles have been recovered so far from their possession. Irani Gang Back in Ludhiana, Police Release Photos of Suspected Robbers and Ask Public to Remain Alert.

Investigating a case of vehicle theft registered at the Faraskhana police station, a police team headed by Senior Inspector Rajendra Landge first arrested Rameshwar Suryabhan Wagh and Shubham Sunil Doifode. After questioning the accused, another team reached Buldhana and arrested Akash Santosh Kakad and Harshad Bhagwan Gangtire. All four accused are residents of Sindhkhedraja in Buldhana district. Pune: Newly-Wed Woman Dies By Suicide; Husband Booked For Abetment.

According to the police, the "Bullet Raja" group is an inter-state gang of criminals from Buldhana district. The group's members are accused of vehicle theft in many parts of the state. "The group working as 'Bullet Raja' gang is involved in stealing motorcycles from different districts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Aurangabad, Akola and Beed," the police were quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

The cops are conducting further investigation to nab other members of the gang. In July, members of the notorious "Irani Gang", which was involved in several robberies in 2018 and 2019 in Punjab, became active in Ludhiana. They allegedly robbed Mukesh Kumar of Chandigarh on July 30 when he was heading towards Sarafa Bazaar in Ludhiana.

