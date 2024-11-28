A blast occurred near a PVR cinema in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar area on Thursday, causing panic among residents and passersby. Emergency services, including multiple fire tenders, were immediately dispatched to the scene. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the explosion, and no casualties have been reported so far. The area has been cordoned off, and police are investigating the incident. Delhi Fire: 2 Die From Smoke Inhalation After Blaze Erupts at Furniture Godown in Kirti Nagar.

Blast Reported in Delhi

Delhi | "A call regarding a blast was received from the Prashant Vihar area at 11.48 AM today. Fire tenders have reached the site," says Delhi Fire Service. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

