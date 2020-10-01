New Delhi, October 1: A fire erupted at a building in Nehru Place in Delhi on Thursday evening. According to initial reports, five fire tenders were present at Nehru Place and an operation to extinguish the blaze was underway.

There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident. It was not clear what caused the fire. Nehru Place is a large commercial, financial, and business centre in south-east Delhi.

Further details about the incident were awaited.

