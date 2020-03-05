Delhi: ‘Peace and Harmony’ Committee Launches WhatsApp Number 8950000946, Email ID dvscommittee@delhigov.in to Report Hate Messages Online, Rs 10,000 Reward if Complaint Turns Into FIR

Delhi Police (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, March 4: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has launched a WhatsApp number and an email ID to complain about the rumours and hate messages that are being spread on social media after the communal violence in North East Delhi. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, the chairman of Peace and Harmony Committee of Delhi Assembly, said that if people find any hate messages on social media they could complain at WhatsApp number 8950000946 and email ID dvscommittee@delhigov.in. Shahrukh Fired During Delhi Violence in Fate of Rage, Has No Criminal Background, Says Police.

The whistleblowers of the hate messages will get a reward of Rs 10,000 if their complaints are turned into FIRs. In a newspaper advertisement, the Delhi government informed that "if any individual shares or forwards messages or videos on WhatsApp or any social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc) which are inflammatory in nature or incites communal tensions then the guilty will have to serve jail term up to 3 years." Delhi Violence: AAP Govt Launches Mail ID, Phone Number for Complaints Against Communally-Charged Content.

The Delhi government said that one can help by sharing the screenshot of inflammatory message or video to the Whatsapp number and email id. The Peace Committee, which was formed days after the Delhi riots, has nine members. The members include Ajay Mahawar, Atishi, Abdul Rehman, BS Joon, Jarnail Singh, Dilip Pandey, Raghav Chadha and Kuldeep Kumar.

So far, Delhi Police has registered 531 cases in connection with North East Delhi violence. The cops added that 1,647 people have been either detained or arrested. At least 47 people were killed and over 250 were injured in the violence that broke out after a clash between pro and anti-CAA protesters in North East Delhi.