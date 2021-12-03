Chandigarh, December 3: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants just hours after her marriage on Wednesday night. According to reports, the newly married victim, her husband and brother-in-law were on their way to home at Bhali Anandpur village in Haryana's Rohtak when the alleged incident took place. The victim sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Her condition is said to be critical. Gurugram Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Raped By Neighbour In Chakkarpur; Accused Arrested.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Mohan, who is resident of Bhali Anandpur, accompanied by his newly married wife and brother were going to their home after the marriage ceremony when the assailants intercepted their car near a temple. The accused opened fire at the bride and also snatched Mohan's brother's gold chain before fleeing the spot. The woman is undergoing treatment at at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. Haryana Shocker: Spurned Lover Rapes, Stabs 22-Year-Old Woman in Faridabad Hotel; Arrested.

The accused, who came in a Toyota Innova Car, reportedly fled the spot after the incident. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 307, 341, 34, 379-B of the Indian penal code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act, 1959 against the unidentified assailants. Investigation in the matter is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2021 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).