Rajouri/Jammu, January 10: The Indian Army and the Wildlife Protection Department rescued an Indian Pangolin, a critically endangered species, from a forest near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

The Indian Pangolin (Manis crassicaudata) is listed as a Schedule-I animal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and is categorised as critically endangered in the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It is a rare and elusive species, highly sought after in the grey market (animal trafficking) due to its hard body scales, which are considered very precious, they said. Maharashtra: 10 White-Rumped Vultures, Critically Endangered Species, Tagged With GSM Trackers in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur.

Rare Indian Pangolin Rescued Near LoC in Rajouri

Rajouri, J&K: Wildlife Protection Department, with Indian Army's help, rescued an Indian Pangolin from a forest near LoC in Sunderbani Wildlife Warden of Rajouri-Poonch range, Amit Sharma says, "Two days ago, we received a message from an Army unit that an animal had entered… pic.twitter.com/L7dI1oX3i6 — IANS (@ians_india) January 10, 2025

The rescue operation was carried out in the Sunderbani area near the LoC on Thursday, officials added. "This rescue operation is a significant milestone for Rajouri and a valuable addition to the biodiversity of the Rajouri-Poonch Wildlife Division. We appreciate the support of the Indian Army in this endeavor," said Amit Sharma, Wildlife Warden of the Rajouri-Poonch range. The rescue highlights the Wildlife Protection Department's commitment to safeguarding endangered species and preserving the region's rich biodiversity, he added.