New Delhi, March 03: Just days before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers are set to convene today to discuss India’s path to becoming a developed nation by 2047. This meeting marks the final gathering of the full ministerial council during Modi’s second term.

The Prime Minister has been conducting regular meetings with the entire Council of Ministers to deliberate on crucial policy and governance matters. However, today’s meeting holds particular political importance due to the impending Lok Sabha elections, which are anticipated to take place in April-May. The Election Commission is expected to release the election schedule within the next few weeks. The meeting will be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List of 195 Candidates, PM Narendra Modi To Contest General Polls From Varanasi; Check Full List.

In related news, the BJP has preemptively announced a list of 195 candidates for the elections, even before the official announcement of the poll dates. The list features prominent party figures, including PM Narendra Modi, who will be vying for the Varanasi seat for the third time, and Home Minister Amit Shah, who will be contesting from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will run from Lucknow, and Smriti Irani will compete in Amethi, where she previously secured a surprising victory against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in 2019. Middle East Crisis: Cargo Ship Rubymar Sinks in Red Sea After Houthi Attack.

In international news, a ship named Rubymar, targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, has sunk in the Red Sea after several days of water ingress, as reported on March 2. This marks the first vessel to be completely destroyed in the rebels’ campaign related to Israel’s conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The incident has disrupted shipping through the vital waterway used for cargo and energy shipments from Asia and the Middle East to Europe.