Moga, March 19: A teenager and her sister were shot dead at Manuke Gill village in Punjab's Moga on Thursday evening. The assailant was identified as Gurvir Singh, son of Shekha Khurd village sarpanch Sukhwinder Kaur. He is absconding. According to reports, 18-year-old Kanwalpreet Kaur and her sister Amanpeet Kaur, 24, were sitting Gurvir Singh's car before he opened fire at them. Punjab Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Kills Neighbour's Minor Sons Before Dying By Suicide in Ludhiana.

Gurvir allegedly pushed out Kanwalpreet out of his car, while Amanpeet tried to escape from the vehicle. He then fired at them with his revolver. Kanwalpreet was shot in the head, while Amanpreet sustained a bullet injury on the neck. Both died during treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. They were running beauty parlours. Jalandhar: Tuition Teacher Marries Her Minor Student To Get Rid of 'Manglik Dosha'.

"The accused sped away in a car after committing the crime. We are yet to ascertain why the women were killed. A manhunt has been launched to nab Gurvir and an FIR is being registered," Nihal Singh Wala SHO inspector Gurpreet Singh was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Orders Speedy Probe:

Horrific incident of killing of two young girls in Moga. Have directed the @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure speedy investigation into the unfortunate incident and to bring the culprits to justice. Such offenders will be sternly dealt with. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 19, 2021

Reacting to the killings, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said he has directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure speedy investigation. Horrific incident of killing of two young girls in Moga. Have directed the @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure speedy investigation into the unfortunate incident and to bring the culprits to justice. Such offenders will be sternly dealt with," CM Amarinder Singh said in a tweet today.

