Mumbai, February 16: A strange case has come to light from Worli where two men allegedly robbed a 34-year-old photographer of Rs 15,000 with a toy gun. The duo has been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday.

As per the report by Mid Day, the incident took place on Sunday evening outside of the NSCI club in Worli. The photographer, who was there to cover an event, had stepped out of the venue when two unidentified persons came on a bike and put the gun to his head. They also hit the photojournalist on his head with the bottom of the gun. They took Rs 15,000 cash and fled from the location. Following the incident, the photographer went to the Tardeo police station to get the FIR registered. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Robber Slits Woman’s Throat With Saw, Loots Cash, Gold in Indore.

As per the report, the two accused have been identified as Rohan Choudhary and Samran Bhogte, both 21 years old. The police have recovered Rs 5,000, a toy gun, an iPhone, and a bike from the accused. Police believe that the duo may have been involved in several such incidents. Police said the accused robbed several people of small amounts but the loot was never reported to the police. However, the accused have not yet confessed anything in this regard. One of the accused was found to have a criminal background, said the police. Further probe into the matter is on, police added.

