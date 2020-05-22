Pregnant Woman Gives Birth on Board Bus While Travelling From Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh

Woman Gives Birth (Photo Credits: ANI)

Indore, May 22: Due to the COVID-19 crisis, many migrants workers and other stranded people are returning back to their villages as economic activities have come to a halt across the country. In recent, a woman gave birth on board a bus travelling to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra on Friday, May 22. The incident took place near Rau in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. Pregnant Woman in Bengaluru Walks 7 km in Search of Hospital, Delivers Baby at Dental Clinic.

"The delivery of the baby happened on board the bus near Rau. Immediately, both the mother and the child were admitted to a hospital," an official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He said that both the mother and the newborn are well. Pregnant During COVID-19 Pandemic? How To Care For Your Child During Pregnancy And Breastfeeding.

On Thursday, a 45-year-old migrant worker delivered a baby boy while travelling in Shramik train to Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu on Thursday. On receiving the message, the train, which runs from point-to-point was halted at Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada railway station.