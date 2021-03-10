New Delhi, March 10: The northern states will continue to experience rainfall till the end of this week, as per the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday. According to the IMD, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive scattered rainfall till March 13. While the Western Himalayan region is likely to experience heavy rainfall on March 14. Weather Forecast: Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP Likely to Experience Rainfall for Next 2 Days, Says IMD.

Other northern regions of the country including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to receive scattered to widespread rainfall, snowfall during March 10 to March 13. These areas are also likely to receive isolated thunderstorm, lightning or gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) and hail over the above sub-divisions during the same period, said IMD.

Meanwhile, the areas of Central India are also likely to receive rainfall during this week. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha are likely to experience rainfall with thunderstorm and lightening during March 11 to March 13. The states of Jharkhand and Bihar to likely to experience same weather conditions on March 12 and March 13. Weather Forecast: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh To Witness Light Rainfall Till March 10, Maximum Temperatures Across India To Hover Around 35–39 Degrees Celsius.

During the week, the maximum temperature is likely to be 2-5 Degree Celsius above the normal over most parts of Northwest, West, Central and adjoining East India except Bihar and near normal over rest of the country excluding Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. No heat wave conditions are likely over the country during next five days, said the IMD.

