Mumbai, December 18: 2024 was a year marked by significant progress and prosperity for India, with many achievements across various sectors. However, as with every year, there were challenges that left a deep impact, reminding the nation of its vulnerabilities. From natural disasters like Wayanad landslides to tragic accidents and heinous crimes, the year was also defined by sorrow and loss. Let's delve into the heart-wrenching events that shook India to its core in 2024.

These tragedies shook the collective consciousness of the nation, making it impossible to ignore the challenges that accompany growth and prosperity. Let’s take a closer look at these tragic events that have left an indelible mark on India in 2024. Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

Golaghat Highway Accident (January 3, 2024)

On January 3, 2024, a tragic bus accident occurred in Golaghat district, Assam, when a bus collided with a coal-laden truck in dense fog, resulting in 12 deaths and 30 injuries. The crash happened on the highway near Dergaon around 4:30 a.m. as the bus was en route to Tilinga temple. The truck was reportedly running illegally, and traffic diversion contributed to the accident. Local residents helped rescue the injured and arrange for ambulances. Following this tragedy, a new SOP was implemented, requiring picnic travel to be restricted to daylight hours.

Harda Firecracker Factory Blast ( February 6, 2024)

A devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Harda district, Madhya Pradesh, claimed at least 11 lives and left many others injured. The blast occurred at a factory on Magardha Road in Bairagarh village and was so powerful that it caused damage within a 15-kilometre radius, shattering glass windows and triggering a stampede. Notable Deaths of 2024: From Ratan Tata to Maggie Smith and Baba Siddique, List of Famous People Who Passed Away This Year.

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse ( May 13, 2024)

Mumbai witnessed a devastating tragedy on May 13, 2024, when a massive 120x120 ft billboard collapsed in the Ghatkopar suburb following heavy rains. The collapse crushed vehicles and individuals who had taken refuge at a nearby petrol station, resulting in the deaths of 17 people and injuries to more than 75 others. The billboard had been erected illegally, exceeding the approved size of 40x40 ft. Rescue operations, which lasted over 66 hours, were concluded on May 16.

Thane Boiler Explosion (May 23, 2024)

On May 23, 2024, a major fire broke out in Dombivili, a suburb of Thane, after four boilers exploded at the Amber Chemical Factory, which produced food colouring and other chemicals. The explosion caused widespread damage, with the fire spreading to nearby factories and buildings. The tragic incident resulted in 10 fatalities and left over 64 people injured. The fire was eventually brought under control after it had caused significant destruction.

Rajkot Game Zone Fire (May 25, 2024)

In 2024, an amusement park with temporary tin-roofed structures and inadequate fire safety measures was built. On May 25, a fire broke out on the ground floor, likely caused by welding work, and spread quickly due to stored fuel of 2,000 litres of diesel and up to 1,500 litres of petrol. With only one exit on the first floor, the fire was nearly uncontrollable, endangering 70–80 people. After the incident, the Gujarat DGP ordered inspections of gaming zones statewide, closing those without fire safety permits in coordination with municipal fire officials.

Kallakurichi Liquor Deaths (June 2024)

A tragic case of poisoning from illicit liquor unfolded in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district in June. The tainted liquor, containing methanol, caused severe symptoms like vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. The incident claimed the lives of at least 58 individuals and left over 200 hospitalised. Most of the victims were economically disadvantaged Dalits from Kallakurichi and nearby villages.

Kanchanjunga Express Collision (June 17, 2024)

A goods train collided with the Agartala-Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in Darjeeling, killing at least nine people and injuring 41 others. The incident was attributed to faulty signalling, though there was controversy over blame, with railway unions defending the loco pilot. Both train drivers lost their lives in the crash.

Hathras Stampede (July 2, 2024)

A devastating crowd crush occurred at the conclusion of a Satsang in Mughal Garhi, Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on July 2, when approximately 250,000 people, far exceeding the event's sanctioned capacity of 80,000, attempted to leave the premises. The gathering, organized by self-styled godman Suraj Pal, also known as Narayan Sakar Hari, ended in tragedy when a makeshift tent erected on a muddy field became overcrowded. The ensuing chaos resulted in the deaths of 121 individuals, primarily women and children, and left at least 150 others injured.

Wayanad Landslides (July 30, 2024)

The Wayanad landslides of July 30, 2024, were among Kerala's deadliest disasters, devastating Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Vellarimala villages in Wayanad district. Triggered by relentless heavy rains, which recorded over 370 mm in 48 hours, the landslides caused hillsides to collapse, leading to catastrophic destruction. The tragedy claimed 254 lives, injured 397, and left 118 missing. Satellite imagery later revealed massive land displacement, underlining the scale of devastation.

RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder (August 9, 2024)

In response to the tragic rape and murder of a medical trainee at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, doctors across India have organized protests to demand justice and better security measures. The strike, which began on 17 August 2024, has affected healthcare services in various states, with doctors suspending non-emergency services, such as outpatient departments (OPD) and elective surgeries. However, emergency services remain operational. The protests highlight the ongoing issue of violence against healthcare workers, with doctors calling for stronger laws to protect them from attacks, especially in volatile situations where family members may be angry at medical outcomes. Many doctors have expressed their concern over inadequate security measures and the increasing threats they face while working, particularly during night shifts.

Badlapur Sexual Abuse Case (August 2024)

In August 2024, a shocking incident at a prominent co-educational school in Badlapur, Maharashtra, sparked public outrage and protests in the Thane district. A 23-year-old male cleaner, working on a contractual basis, was accused of sexually assaulting two pre-primary students in the school's washroom on August 12 and 13. The abuse came to light after one of the girls complained of pain to her parents, leading to the revelation of a second victim. The parents filed an FIR on August 16, prompting the police to arrest the accused the following day. He was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Akshay Shinde, the accused, allegedly seized a constable's gun and fired, injuring the officer. In response, another officer fired at Shinde, critically wounding him. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Baba Siddique Murder (October, 12, 2024)

Politician Baba Siddique was fatally shot on 12th October outside his son’s office in the busy Bandra area as he was about to enter his car. Police reported that three gunmen fired six to seven rounds, striking Siddique in the abdomen and chest before fleeing the scene. A bystander was also injured when a stray bullet hit his leg. Investigators have recovered two pistols and 28 live rounds from the suspects in custody. Siddique, who had three police guards, had recently received upgraded security, according to local media. The murder has sent shockwaves across the country.

Almora Bus Accident (November 4, 2024)

On November 4, 2024, a tragic bus accident occurred near Almora, Uttarakhand, claiming the lives of 38 people. The bus, carrying about 60 passengers, was travelling from Garhwal to the Kumaon region after the Diwali break. At around 8:45 a.m., the bus's rod spring broke at a sharp bend, causing the vehicle to tilt and plunge 150 meters into a gorge. The crash resulted in immediate fatalities, with many passengers being thrown from the bus. Though initially reported as 36 deaths, two more victims succumbed to their injuries, bringing the final toll to 38.

Jhansi Hospital Fire (November 15, 2024)

A devastating fire broke out in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on the night of November 15, 2024, claiming the lives of at least 10 newborns and injuring 16 others. The incident occurred in an overcrowded ward with 55 infants, well beyond the unit's capacity of 18 beds. Initial reports suggest the fire was sparked by an electrical short circuit in an oxygen concentrator, while eyewitnesses claimed a nurse may have caused the blaze by lighting a match near an oxygen cylinder. These tragedies serve as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of preparedness. They also call for reflection on our vulnerabilities, strengthen our disaster response systems, and prioritize the safety of all citizens.

