New Delhi, September 2: Two days after the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation released India's slumping GDP numbers and a shrinking economy, Congress leader P Chidambaram hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The former Finance Minister pulled out a 2013 tweet by PM Modi, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and stated 'I have to say the same thing'.

Taking to Twitter, P Chidambaram took to a jibe at PM Modi and shared a screenshot of the tweet by the Gujarat CM Narendra Modi. Chidambaram wrote, "I have to say the same thing to the Honourable Prime Minister." In 2013 Narendra Modi had written, "Economy is in trouble, youth want jobs. Devote more time to economics not petty politics. Chidambaram ji, please focus on the job at hand!" India's GDP Shrinks by 23.9% in Q1 of FY 2020-21, Worst in Past 40 Years.

Here's P Chidambaram's tweet:

I have to say the same thing to the Honourable Prime Minister! pic.twitter.com/reNmp84mRu — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2020

The senior Congress leader had even taken a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Act of God' remark on the economic slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier. He had said that the government should not 'blame God for a man-made disaster'.

Speaking to a news channel, Chidambaram had said, "Don’t blame god. In fact, you should thank god. God has blessed the farmers of the country. The pandemic is a natural disaster. But you are compounding the pandemic, a natural disaster, with a man-made disaster." He was commenting on India’s GDP growth which contracted 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter of FY 2020-21, worst downfall in the past 40 years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2020 01:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).