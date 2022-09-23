He comes, he walks and he wins your heart - that's Harry Styles for you. The former One Direction band member went from singing to acting much like his other peers. In fact, Styles is awaiting the release of his next movie, Don't Worry Darling, directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. And the movie is making more headlines than any other upcoming release. After we heard the reports of Florence Pugh (lead actress) having a fallout with Wilde, we had a video of Styles spitting on Chris Pine going viral on the internet. But that's not what we are discussing today. Eternals: Harry Styles Joins MCU As Eros? Here's All You Need To Know About Thanos' Brother, Who is An Avenger!

Today we'll be talking about Harry Styles and his terrific street style! Those who are of Styles and his fashion shenanigans, know that he's a man of refined taste. Now, for someone who has 'style' in his name already, needs to have a strong connection with fashion, right? Harry knows his way around fashion and is quite experimental in his approach. He won't restrict himself to just printed shirts but would pick bright-coloured pants or bright pink hoodies that help him grab all the eyeballs instantly. We have personally followed his street style for the longest time and it's time we share some of our favourite looks. So here you go. Don’t Worry Darling Trailer: Harry Styles, Florence Pugh’s Steamy Psychological Thriller Plays Mind Games With You! (Watch Video).

He Likes Playing Cool

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Serving Some Dapper Looks

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Sunshine Man

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hot Cuppa, Hotter Self

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh-So-Hot

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Quite Handsome, Honestly!

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ain't He the Most Handsome Man on This Planet?

Harry Styles (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Don't Worry Darling releases worldwide on September 23, 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2022 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).