Television actress Drashti Dhami hardly needs any introduction. Right from playing Geet to Madhubala, she has ruled the small screen during her time and till date is a fan favourite. Even though she is away from the showbiz, beauty makes sure to stay in touch with her fans via social media. With more than 2 million followers on her gram, the babe exactly knows how to attract the audience. Apart from being a fab star, she also has a distinct taste in fashion. A look at her style shenanigans and you’ll vibe with them for sure. Kiss of Love! Drashti Dhami Wishes Hubby Neeraj Khemka on His Birthday With a Throwback Lip-Lock Pic and We Are All Hearts for It.

And as the TV bahu, Drashti celebrates her birthday on January 10, 2021, we instantly are pumped up to laud her style sense. Be it a sexy dress, something ethnic to casuals, she has it all. The most interesting thing about her fashion is that it has that girl-next-door feel which is easy to ape. So, without further ado, let’s get started. Drashti Dhami Birthday Special: 11 Pics of 'Madhubala' Which Reflect Her Versatility in Fashion!

Drashti Looking Hot In Black and White!

Flashing Some Floral Fashion!

Gorgeous Is The Word!

Baggy Yet In-Vogue!

A Simple White Pantsuit For The Red Carpet!

Colour Blocking Done Right!

Ending On A Latex Note!

That’s it, guys! These are some of the highlights from Drashti’s Instagram account and we bet you don’t differ. Having said that, the actress really knows how to style herself the right way. So, which one from the above is your favourite look? Tell us in the comment section below. Happy birthday, Drashti Dhami. Stay tuned!

