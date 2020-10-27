Huma Qureshi! The actress had us gawking at her with renewed awe as she flaunted a svelte for an appearance on The Kapil Sharma show. Styled by Mohit Rai, Huma flaunted a black Tisharth by Shivani mini creation with a high texture wavy ponytail. While she has come a long way from wooing us with her sublime yet understated beauty as Mohsina Hamid in the Anurag Kashyap directed gritty gang-war drama, Gangs Of Wasseypur in 2012, over the years now, Huma has had her varied trysts of experimental fashion, courtesy different stylist sensibilities. But an underlining common vibe that distinct her is an innate ability to embrace her curves and snowball them perfectly into ensembles that appeal. Adding on to it is a generous dash of beauty and hair game rendering Huma to be the poster girl for the modern traditionalist Indian woman.

Looking every bit chic and channelling that minimalism to the T, Huma delighted and how! Huma has experienced a fashion redemption of sorts, courtesy her Cannes fabulosity of 2018 and 2019. Her hotter than ever avatar is totally a snooze breaker. Here's a closer look. When Huma Qureshi Channelled Her Inner Bappi da With an Accompanying Monochrome Chic-Sleek Look!

Huma Qureshi - Bewitching In Black

A shimmery mini dress from label Trisharth by Shivani was paired off with strappy heels by Public Desire, jewellery by Karishma, Diosa and Ayana. A high ponytail with textured curls and a nude glam completed her look. Huma Qureshi Is Channeling That Pristine White Vibe With a Dash of Subtle Glam in These Throwback Pictures!

Huma Qureshi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Huma was last seen as Shalini in Leila, a dystopian drama web Netflix series based on the 2017 eponymous novel by Prayaag Akbar that follows the story of Shalini, who tries to find her missing daughter in a totalitarian regime in near future. She will be seen in a cameo appearance in Ghoomketu, an upcoming comedy-drama film featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Raghuvir Yadav in the lead roles.

