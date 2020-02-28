Kriti Kharbanda Makes a Compelling Style Story for Muted Florals This Summer!

Kriti Kharbanda in Mishru for Swisse opening (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flawless and flattering could well be her middle names. Her off-screen penchant to spruce up even the dullest of styles with that obvious glow is in perfect sync with her on-screen exuberance. Having worked in several films down South and in Bollywood, Kriti is also a certified style cynosure. With her bubbly, girl-next-door and happy-go-lucky persona in place, Kriti Kharbanda goes to play muse to some eminent designers on the runway at prominent fashion weeks. Its springtime and giving us all the reasons to flaunt those muted florals is Kriti Kharbanda. Flawless and flattering, Kriti unveiled the Australian wellness brand, Swisse in India and took to a floral dress by Mishru. She was styled by Allia Al Rufai.

Pale pastels are a color palette that are synonymous with the summer months. They may be muted but that certainly doesn’t mean they’ll go unnoticed. Here is a closer look at Kriti's subtle romantic aesthetic. Kriti Kharbanda In Neon Is Making A Case For Summer Is Here And It's HOT!

Kriti Kharbanda - Floral Daze

It was a floral embroidered mini dress by Mishru teamed with delicate half hoops. Makeup artist Kalyani Nayak gave Kriti a flawless makeup of defined eyebrows, peachy eyelids and nude pink lips. Hairstylist Seema gave her open textured wavy hair. Kriti Kharbanda Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous in her Black Floral Payal Singhal Outfit.

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Vaan and in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish with Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane.