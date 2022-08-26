Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda went all out to promote their new pan-India release, Liger, backed by Dharma Productions. The movie that marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood is touted to be an action-adventure and hopefully, will register some good numbers at the box office. And while Ananya's styling in the movie is slightly questionable, we are super impressed with her off-screen choices. With the help of her stylist, Meagan Concessio, Panday was busy serving some delicious looks that looked good and felt good. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Go Desi in Chandigarh Ahead of Coka 2.0 Song Launch (View Pics).

From picking cute co-ord sets to going bold in her little black dress (LBD), Ananya preferred the usual attires for the promotions of her new release. She stuck to basics and didn't try to experiment or pick something that would remotely make her uncomfortable (except her look for the trailer launch). With smart pants, skirts and even shararas, the SOTY 2 actress had a variety to dish out and boy, we are going gaga already. To elaborate more on her style file for Liger, here's presenting all of her looks from her promotional diaries. Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan, Whose Orange Arpita Mehta Outfit Did You Like?

In Stella McCartney Top and Dhruv Kapoor Jeans

In Body Episodes

In Club L London

In Ciberia

In Polite Society Corset and Dhruv Kapoor Jeans

In Elleme

In Studio Amelia

In Faabiiana

In Kanika Goyal

In Galvan London

In Anita Dongre

In Ritika Mirchandani

In Orseundiris & Bershka

In House of CB

In Arpita Mehta

In Devnaagri

In Source Unknown Official

Liger starring Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda was released on August 25 and opened to mixed reactions from netizens and critics alike.

