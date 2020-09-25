Raashi Khanna – we saw this petite beauty when she debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013. Thereafter, she transitioned down South into the Telugu and Tamil film industry. A stunner that she is, she is also a style cynosure. Her sartorial and carefully curated fashion arsenal is versatile and features traditional, contemporary, classic styles that are accentuated by a brilliant glam and hair game. Not a trend hound to jump into the bandwagon of international labels, Raashi has maintained a fine temperament of chic styles from home labels as a staple in her always fabulous look-book. For instance, a recent festive vibe of hers featuring a pink Banarasi silk suit with bold motifs. A simple style that was elevated with a befitting subtle glam, Raashi added yet another style to her brilliant fashion repertoire.
Well-tailored Banarasi silk suits for festivities are infallibly chic. Here's a closer look. Raashi Khanna Gives Colourblocking a Chic Spin, Here’s How!
Raashi Khanna – Festive Chic
A glossy pink silk suit with bold gold motifs featuring a boat neck, half sleeves and a dupatta was complimented with jhumka, a centre-parted low back ponytail and subtle makeup. Raashi Khanna, Being a Rainbow to the Rain Kissed Skies!
On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.
