Raashi Khanna – we saw this petite beauty when she debuted with Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe in 2013. Thereafter, she transitioned down South into the Telugu and Tamil film industry. A stunner that she is, she is also a style cynosure. Her sartorial and carefully curated fashion arsenal is versatile and features traditional, contemporary, classic styles that are accentuated by a brilliant glam and hair game. Not a trend hound to jump into the bandwagon of international labels, Raashi has maintained a fine temperament of chic styles from home labels as a staple in her always fabulous look-book. For instance, a recent festive vibe of hers featuring a pink Banarasi silk suit with bold motifs. A simple style that was elevated with a befitting subtle glam, Raashi added yet another style to her brilliant fashion repertoire.

Well-tailored Banarasi silk suits for festivities are infallibly chic. Here's a closer look. Raashi Khanna Gives Colourblocking a Chic Spin, Here’s How!

Raashi Khanna – Festive Chic

A glossy pink silk suit with bold gold motifs featuring a boat neck, half sleeves and a dupatta was complimented with jhumka, a centre-parted low back ponytail and subtle makeup. Raashi Khanna, Being a Rainbow to the Rain Kissed Skies!

Raashi Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Raashi was last seen in World Famous Lover with Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. She will be seen in the Tamil action-comedy, Shaitan Ka Bachcha with Siddharth, Vamsi Krishna and Yogi Babu.

