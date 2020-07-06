There are no two ways about Ranveer Singh's drama - love it or jest about his guts but there is no ignoring the fact that he is dandy and he knows it! Leading the pack of sartorially conscious men of the tinsel town who are intent on blurring the conformity with fluid fashion, Ranveer Singh applies the same formula of busting stereotypes, one role at a time with his style arsenal. A decade long stint in the industry has seen him tame the attributes of quirky, zany and outrageous with one-of-a-kind fashion game, spruced with his fashion stylist of many years, Nitasha Gaurav. Reinvention, whimsy and a whirlpool of unconventional cuts, hues and prints, certainly not for the faint-hearted, is a style story that needs to be told; especially today, as he turns a year older! The fashion frenzy unleashing duo, Ranveer and Nitasha has mastered the rare art of blending comfort with the unconventional. But what really sets the ball rolling is Ranveer’s magnanimous persona that always leaves his contemporaries and fashion pundits flummoxed and dazed. What began as a love for colours in 2015 has now snowballed into a full-fledged fashion avalanche featuring eccentric prints, bizarre cuts, high street fashion and dapper suits. The cherry on the rainbow cake top is his trusty accessories for most of his - whacky sunnies from the brand he endorses, Carrera and his much-loved Boombox.

A 2010 debut saw Ranveer’s barely-there style of easy-going casuals and floppy hair. 2013 saw Ranveer charm his way into our hearts with wifey Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela with long hair, stubble, a ribbed torso, casual but well-curated outfits. But 2015 saw Ranveer pull off his quirky card with the release of Bajirao Mastani, a strong moustache game aided by quirky suits and colourful athleisure and ethnic ensembles including a skirt. Cut to 2019, post-wedding shenanigans saw him dive deeper into quirkiness. Ahead, we rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of his recent IDGAF moments. Ranveer Singh Looks Like a Pataka (Quite Literally) in His Latest Fireworks Outfit.

A Sabyasachi look featuring a polka dot full-sleeved top was tucked into a pair of glossy multi-hued striped and flared pants. Pink mules, a cap with polka dot scarf detailing, quirky sunnies and spiked up hair completed his look.

Ranveer Singh Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A JW Anderson black ensemble with a satin red scarf, matching shoes and a black hat with a stick and sunnies completed his look.

A blazing red suit with a striped shirt and green tie underneath with glossy shoes, sunnies, cap and a thin moustache completed her look.

A checkered suit with monochrome shoes and a neon green-orange coat with a cool vanity game completed his look.

A grey suit with a dash of red from Moschino, Carrera sunnies and a Franck Muller Geneve wristwatch with a cool ponytail completed his look for IIFA Awards 2019.

The IncInk launch saw Ranveer bring out a whole lot of colours - neon, green, blue and orange. Cap, sunnies and a moustache completed his look. Hrithik Roshan’s Fashion Inspiration Ranveer Singh Reacts to the Former’s ‘Towel’ Look, Tags Him a ‘Sax God’.

A top to toe animal printed satin suit with gold shoes, large sunnies and spiffed up hair completed his look.

A Versace printed alphabet co-ord set from the Spring Summer 2019 collection with white-rimmed sunnies, kicks and spiffy hair completed his look.

A neon green suit with a white tee and kicks from Dior was teamed with sunnies and gelled up hair.

A printed shirt with a black suit by Loewe was teamed with monochrome shoes, hat and sunnies. Fashion Faceoff: Ranveer Singh VS Rani Mukherji in Floral Sabyasachi Ensemble!

Ranveer Singh, in addition to embodying contemporary fashion-awareness, is also a style chameleon, seamlessly flitting from crisp formals, fusion to androgynous with equal élan. His style sensibilities are paving a way for fashion evolution and he is much ahead of his time. Here's wishing Ranveer Singh a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

