How often have we been disappointed by seeing "perfect" models wearing clothes you aspire to wear and then ending up low self-esteem issues? You may not have realised it BUT the answer is many times. But Rihanna is here to bring in the revolution! You know that Badgirl RiRi is actually expanding her Savage X Fenty lingerie line to include a men’s collection. It was finally released yesterday and it was on seeing the website, fans believed that this is not going to be your regular brand. They couldn't stop praising the queen for choosing REAL male models. These are models with plus-sized, dad bods we are talking about and we can't stress enough on how well has the singer managed to show that she is not like the others.

All we've been looking for in the fashion world is REALITY. If we are ultimately the ones buying the clothes we see online, we want people like us up there, and not some extremely perfect version of a human that we can barely relate to. While we already have so many plus-sized female models, this comes in as a breeze of fresh air. All we can say is TAKE MY MONEY, RIHANNA!

Check out The Pics:

OKAY RIHANNA 👀 pic.twitter.com/kgDD7J24Bg — Big Birkin Ber (@amberellaaaa_) October 2, 2020

She recently introduced a new brand ambassador aka an heir to Hip Hop royalty, Christian Combs, the son of entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. She revealed that it will be an 11-piece capsule collection that will feature woven and knit boxers and swimming trunks with the Savage x Fenty logo imprinted around the waistband. The line ranges between $12 to $70 and includes a satin monogrammed pyjama set accentuated with a smoking jacket.

"I wanted to create men’s wear styles that everyone can wear," Rihanna said in a written statement. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

