Sayani Gupta! As much as her on-screen brilliance dominates, Sayani keeps the off-screen mood going on with a fabulous fashion arsenal. With her stylist Shreeja Rajgopal at the helm of affairs, Sayani goes on to flip vibes seamlessly. From giving humble homegrown labels a shoutout in ethnic and contemporary styles, Sayani goes from being a #BawseGirl to channelling a #DesiChic vibe. A recent style of hers featuring a gorgeous green coloured saree from the Kolkata based label, Coloroso Weaves had us hooked. Apart from ethnics, Sayani also stuns in neo-ethnics, slouchy, sustainable choices with minimal chicness that's upped by a natural beauty game - a breath of fresh air in the glowy skin obsessed tinseltown! Armed with this atypical but carefully curated signature style that instantly strikes a chord, Sayani delights on all accounts.

The lockdown saw Sayani reprise her role of Damini Rizvi Roy in the second season of Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! and was seen in the critically acclaimed North-Eastern comedy drama, Axone on Netflix. Here's a closer look at her as saree style. Sayani Gupta’s Lime Toned Jumpsuit Is a Tres Chic Breezy Mood to Covet!

Sayani Gupta - Six Yards of Elegance!

A bottle green saree with gold motifs was paired off with a matching low cut blouse, coupled with nude glam and chic short hair. Sayani Gupta Is Working Off That Sunshine Smile, Stripes and a Chic Hairdo!

Sayani Gupta (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sayani was also seen in Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana and in the short film, Shameless.

