Drishyam actress Shriya Saran celebrates her birthday today. The popular South actress who's missing from the acting scenarios these days is quite busy on Instagram, posting pictures with her Russian beau. Shriya tied the knot in March 2018 and has been having a whale of a time with her hubby ever since. While the actress was always amongst the leading ladies down South, she was also a stunner who wowed us time and again with her sartorial skills. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Shriya Saran Giving is Us Some Festive Outfit Goals With Her Red Sharara (View Pics).

Shriya Saran's ethnic choices were all splendid but her modern ones were equally chic. From her red carpet appearances to promotional outings, she would pick the best of everything and get ready to slay all day, every day. While Saran is often spotted at the airport these days, juggling between her personal and professional lives, her airport looks are simple and fuss-free. She never opts for over-the-board styling and prefers comfort over everything else. As the actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take the opportunity to reminisce about these same fashion outings. Have a look... Gamanam: Makers Release Shriya Saran’s First Look From The Upcoming Film Ahead of Her 38th Birthday!

Sexy and How!

Exuding All the Princessy Vibes

An Ethnic Marvel

Boho Chic

Golden Beauty

Go Green!

Simple and Subtle

Shriya Saran had briefly moved to Barcelona with her hubby post their wedding. However, the girl is back in town and this time forever. As per new reports, the couple has shifted their base to Mumbai and were recently spotted house hunting. Well, staying in Mumbai can also mean that we'll get to see more of her in Bollywood. But until then, here's raising a toast to her gorgeous self.

Happy Birthday, Shriya Saran!

