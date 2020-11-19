Sonam Kapoor, the reigning fashionista of Bollywood seldom disappoints with her style offerings. The Khoobsurat actress is always on a lookout for some stunning pieces that she can flaunt like no one else. Couture obsessed, Sonam and her team of stylists do an amazing job in nailing some of the finest silhouettes and take a rather atypical approach when it comes to her personal closet. Sonam's loves her Italian fashion brands as much as she dotes on India designers. Her recent fascination, however, is for a New Zealand based designer, Emilia Wickstead. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan's Hot Pants and Baby Pink Shrug for Coolie No 1 Promotions.

Sonam took to her Instagram account to share a picture in her newfound love for Emilia's new collection. The new 'Black & White’ capsule collection comes from the designer's collaboration with Net-a-Porter. Sonam's black and white maxi dress with balloon sleeves and a flowy silhouette is just one design from her latest look book. Sonam paired her outfit with a delicate choker necklace and matching studs to go with. She kept her makeup extremely simple with smoky eyes, contoured cheeks and pale brown lips and the rest of her styling gelled in well with her outfit. Sonam Kapoor's Recent Fashion Outing is Bawsy, Sassy and All things Classy (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor in Emilia Wickstead

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam's outfit certainly strikes a chord with a fashion disciple in us and we're delighted to see her nail it to the hilt. Do you approve with our verdict or do you think it's too plain for your taste and attention? Tweet us your answers @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

