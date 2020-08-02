We all know how much rains and the water sources are important for our survival. From farming to industrial operations, everyone needs water and to honour the rain goddess is a unique festival in Tamil Nadu called Aadi Perukku. This festival worships the manifestation of Annam Pachai, the Goddess of Rain and people express gratitude for water and nature's bountiful grace. The festival is marked in the state of Tamil Nadu widely. And a festive celebration is always incomplete without exchanging messages with friends and family. For Aadi Perukku 2020, we have got a collection of Happy Aadi Perukku images and wallpapers. These beautiful photos with messages are available for free download online. You can download them and share it on your social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or WhatsApp.

Aadi Perukku messages and greetings were shared on social media by some people this morning. Happy Aadi Perukku 2020 greetings were up on Twitter, some even giving the significance of the festival in tweets. It is rather a unique festival, where people gather by the water sources, offer flowers to the water and pray for good rains so that the yielding season is fruitful in the year to follow. Goddess Parvathi Devi is worshipped by women on this day. We have got you some wonderful HD images and wallpapers for Aadi Perukku 2020 which you can use as status photos, wishes and messages for this auspicious day. Aadi Perukku 2020 Date and Significance: Know Celebrations of The Monsoon Festival That Worships Nature and Water Sources.

Aadi-Perukku (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Aadi Perukku 2020!

Aadi Perukku HD images and wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing you and your family Happy Aadi Perukku!

Aadi Perukku wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Aadi Perukku to everyone. May we continued to be blessed by nature's grace.

Aadi Perukku wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Let's appreciate nature and the rains and beauty of nature's grace. Happy Aadi Perukku 2020!

We hope the above images, wishes and messages help you to convey your heartfelt greetings for this significant festival. Let us hope the blessings of nature stay on us as we battle through this crisis of a pandemic. Happy Aadi Perukku to all our readers.

