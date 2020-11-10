The festival of Diwali is soon approaching. From little children to elderly, every member in the family looks forward to this festive occasion each year. Diwali or Deepavali is one festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country and while some traditions remain common, there are some very particular to a region. Other than traditional Diwali faral making, in Maharashtra, little children often make replicas of popular forts in the state during Diwali. It is one of the most exciting parts of the Diwali festival. Called as Killa in Marathi, children start days in advance to build replicas of these forts. There are competitions held with great prizes by many organisations. But what is the significance of this tradition? Let us understand why Killa making is a tradition during Diwali in Maharashtra. Happy Diwali 2020 in Advance Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Hike GIFs, Deepawali Messages, SMS and Greetings of Shubh Deepavali to Send Everyone.

History and Significance of Killa Making in Diwali

If you know about Maharashtra's history, the great warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has built over 300 forts during his rule. These constructions are legendary as they were not easy to conquer or attack over by the enemies. These forts offered safety to his people and intelligently protected them all. During his rule, he would construct miniature forts for his soldiers so that they could study them for the oncoming battles. This practice later stayed on as building forts as a tribute to the great leader. Brave Stories of Shivaji From Maratha History That Remember Him as a Great Warrior.

It is not just the construction of the fort, but also placing Mavlas or his soldiers and creating a scene from the historic times. Kids when they make these forts, they too learn the skill of building these constructions with precision. It is one of the best ways to teach them the rich history of their past. Children learn about arranging things, the material they will need and proportion to make an appropriately similar fort. Forts are usually made with clay and soil mixture. Although they are accompanied by elders or their parents, it teaches them patience, the efforts to build it as well and everyone loves the final outcome.

Here's a Video of Killa Making Procedure:

Pune is one of the places in Maharashtra which sees fort-making imbibed as a tradition for Diwali. The popular forts of Shivaji Maharaj which are constructed during this festival include Raigad, Sinhagad, Pratapgad, Shivneri, Panhalagad. If you too like the idea, then you should definitely inculcate it among the many kids in your neighbourhood. You will enjoy the process together. Wishing you all Happy Diwali 2020!

