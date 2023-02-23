The Emperor's Birthday is an annual celebration in Japan that celebrates the birthday of the reigning Emperor. The day is currently celebrated on February 23 as Emperor Naruhito was born on that day in 1960. It is enforced by a specific law, "The Law for Special Exception of the Imperial House Law concerning Abdication, etc. of Emperor" of 2017. The day, also known as 'Tennou Tanjyobi', is a holiday is celebrated on the birthday of the current emperor. So, if the emperor changes, the national holiday will change to the birthday of the new emperor. As The Emperor's Birthday in 2023 is celebrated on Thursday, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of this day in Japan.

The Emperor's Birthday Date

In 2023, The Emperor's Birthday in Japan will be celebrated on February 23 as the current Emperor Naruhito was born on that day in 1960.

The Emperor's Birthday History

The history of the Emperor's Birthday, also known as ‘Tenchosetsu’ is an ancient one. It is derived from the birthday of Emperor Xuanzong of Tang. Later, the name was changed to 'Chiaki-bushi' in 729 in the first year of Tenpyō, but it was renamed to 'Tencho-setsu' in the 7th year of Tenpyo (748 in the first year of Katsuho) 19 years later. On this day, many citizens write letters to the Emperor during the week leading up to his birthday and hang the Japanese flag the day of.

The Emperor's Birthday Significance

The Emperor’s birthday is one of the most significant days for the people of Japan. On this day, a public ceremony takes place at the Tokyo Imperial Palace, where the gates are opened and the Emperor, accompanied by the empress, and several other members of the imperial family appear on a palace balcony to acknowledge the birthday greetings of well-wishers. Many people use the Emperor’s Birthday as an opportunity to visit the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, which is off limit for the public. This event is called 'Ippan-sanga' in Japan. On the day of the holiday, the Imperial Palace complex and the surrounding streets are guarded by police to prevent any untoward incident amid the rush.

