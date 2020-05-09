Europe Day 2020 Date and Significance: Why Is Europe Day Important? Know More About How It Is Celebrated

Europe Day 2020 Date and Significance (Photo Credits: File Image)

Europe Day: The European Union is an important part of the world and is a significant contributor to the global economy. This institution was made by the coming together of several countries and this unity is celebrated every year as Europe Day. Every year on 9th May, to celebrate the unity and peace among the European nations. While Europe Day 2020 celebration is bound to be different, the significance of this day is extremely significant. Europe Day 2020 Facts: Interesting Trivia About The European Continent That You May Not Know.

When is Europe Day 2020

Europe Day is celebrated every year on May 9 by the European Union. Meanwhile, the Council of Europe commemorates this on May 5.

Why is Europe Day important?

An idea to form new political cooperation to make the idea of war between European nations unthinkable was proposed by Robert Schuman. Europe Day celebrates this proposition and is also called the Schuman Declaration. His idea was to have an institution that will pool the coal and steel production and manage the same. This proposal by Schuman in Paris also marks the start of the European Union after a treaty was signed before a year of the proposal.

How is Europe Day celebrated?

Hundreds and thousands of people take part in activities related to the EU day to raise awareness about the goals of Robert Schuman. Different EU communities organize various events, debates and concerts to mark the day. The EU opens the doors in Brussels and Strasbourg to people in early May to celebrate Europe Day.

In 2020, the celebration of Europe Day will take place through various online activities, celebrations and awareness programs. This day will also help the governments to commemorate and stand in solidarity with all the nations that have been fighting the Corona Crisis.