Father's Day is an annual celebration honouring one's father, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society. The special day dedicated to fathers is held on various dates worldwide. Different countries follow their traditions of honouring fatherhood. Father's Day is celebrated across countries on the third Sunday of June. The day was founded in the state of Washington, United States, by Sonora Smart Dodd in 1910. This year, Father's Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 18, 2023. As Father's Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Father's Day 2023 date, history and significance of the day and more. June 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Important Dates.

Father's Day 2023 Date

Father's Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 18.

Father's Day History

Father's Day was founded in the state of Washington, United States, in 1910 by Sonora Smart Dodd. Dodd heard a Mother’s Day sermon by Reverend Dr Henry Rasmussen in her hometown church and thought a similar day should be established to honour fathers. Her own father, William Jackson Smart, a Civil War veteran, raised six children as a single parent, and hence Dodd thought there should be a day when we can thank our fathers for all that they do for us! Spokane held the first Father’s Day celebration on Sunday, June 19, 1910, with speeches that were delivered by her own pastor and those from other area churches. Know the History, Significance and Celebrations of Father's Day Dedicated to Fathers.

Father's Day Significance

Father’s Day is celebrated to recognize the contribution of fathers or father figures to the lives of their kids. This day celebrates fatherhood and male parenting and the importance of our fathers in our lives. Although Father’s Day is celebrated on various dates worldwide, many countries observe this day on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father’s Day 2023 falls on June 18. It was Sonora Smart Dodd and her efforts that made it possible to establish a day that gives fathers the recognition they deserve.

