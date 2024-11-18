International Men’s Day 2024 is on November 19. This annual commemoration is similar to that of International Women’s Day and is focused on understanding the efforts that one needs to take in order to build a world which is more equal and just to all genders. While the commemoration of International Women’s Day usually revolves around sharing stories of the inspiring women who have broken the glass ceilings and created a revolutionary mark in history, International Men’s Day focuses on breaking down patriarchal stereotypes and encouraging men to be more vulnerable and real today and every day. On the occasion of International Men’s Day, we bring you International Men's Day 2024 quotes, messages, greetings, Men's Day HD images, thoughtful sayings and wallpapers to appreciate the men in your life.

The celebration of International Men’s Day is focused on addressing the key issues and challenges that men across the world face. From the shame they are subjected to for showing emotions to the struggles of loneliness, mental health struggles and more. The commemoration of International Men’s Day was inaugurated on February 7, 1992 by Thomas Oaster. However, it did not catch on. The observance was finally revived in 1999 by Trinidad and Trivago and slowly spread worldwide.

It is important to note that International Men’s Day is not a United Nations recognised holiday like International Women’s Day. However, the celebration is sure to still be of immense significance. As we prepare to celebrate International Men’s Day 2024, here are some Happy International Men’s Day 2024 wishes and messages, International Men’s Day 2024 greetings, Happy International Men’s Day images and wallpapers that you can share online with family and friends.

International Men’s Day Messages

International Men’s Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Men’s Day Messages

International Men’s Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Men’s Day Messages

International Men’s Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Men’s Day Messages

International Men’s Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Men’s Day Messages

International Men’s Day Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Men’s Day is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm by people across the world. There are various special initiatives and programs planned throughout the day that will help us focus on the job at hand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).