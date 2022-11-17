International Students’ Day is observed on November 17 every year as the anniversary of the 1939 Nazi storming of the University of Prague during World War II. The students protested against the German occupation of Czechoslovakia and the killings of Jan Opletal and worker Vaclav Sedlacek. This day calls for support to provide safe, secure, and adequate economic, social, and health benefits to all students around the world. As we prepare to observe International Students' Day 2022, here are a few International Students' Day 2022 images and HD wallpapers that you can share with all the students you know. You can also download these wishes, WhatsApp messages, greetings and SMS. International Students' Day 2022 Date: Know the History And Significance Of The Day.

On International Students' Day, universities around the world observe the day as a nonpolitical celebration of the multiculturalism of international students. It is celebrated all over the world to commemorate and promote education. It celebrates the determination of international students who take the big leap to pursue their dreams of studying overseas. Several organizations and international student groups have been observing the special day. It is a reminder to understand the importance of access to education among students across the globe.

International Students’ Day aims to highlight the contribution of the youth and seeks to promote their rights and interests. On this day, students can learn about other cultures and languages and institutions can encourage education and cultural exchange between countries by promoting student exchange programmes.

