Diwali 2020 is here. Today marks the celebration of Narak Chaturdashi and Lakshmi Puja in the same day. The idea of shopping, decorating our homes with flowers and leaves, installing earthen lamps and fancy lightings in open spaces are some of the many things which we usually do before the festive period of Diwali. Today, November 14 marks the celebration of Badi Diwali or Lakshmi Puja. On this day, families worship the Goddess of wealth, Goddess Lakshmi to seek her blessings. Apart from the rituals, people send Lakshmi Puja messages to wish their near ones on the prosperous occasion of Deepavali. With the increasing trend of sending wishes online, we have accumulated Lakshmi Puja 2020 messages below in this article. Download these Goddess Lakshmi images and greetings available in Hindi and send to your family members wishing them Happy Diwali. You can also find the direct link to download the amazing WhatsApp stickers and Hike GIF images to make your greetings more fun on Badi Deepawali. Choti Diwali 2020 Messages in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Naraka Chaturdashi HD Images, Happy Diwali Wishes and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the Festival of Lights.

The ritual of Lakshmi Pujan is observed by different communities, especially the Hindi-speaking people. People send Lakshmi Puja Hindi wishes through WhatsApp, Messenger, Hike and other social messaging apps. People set statuses on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram in Hindi too, to wish people on the auspicious day of Lakshmi Puja. It is nice to reconnect with your near and dear ones on such a celebratory day and to express your feelings wishing them luck for their health, wealth, and prosperity. Latest & Simple Rangoli Designs for Diwali 2020: Quick Way to Make Colourful Rangoli Patterns and Pookalam Designs With Marigold Flowers for Deepawali (Watch DIY Videos).

Also, individuals send Lakshmi Pooja 2019 Hindi SMSes, picture messages, GIFs, and videos to their friends, family, relatives and other peer members to convey their regards on this festive day. Not to forget, WhatsApp Stickers are a new fun way to send your wishes across to a loved one. You can click here to download WhatsApp stickers to celebrate Lakshmi Puja.

If you are searching for the latest Hindi Lakshmi Puja 2019 wishes and greetings to send it to your friends, family, relatives, and peer members, you need not look further.

Happy Lakshmi Puja (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Lakshmi Poojan Ka Tyohaar Hai. Jagmaga Raha Ye Sansar Hai. Maa Ki Aradhana Mein Leen Ho Jao. Apni Har Manokaamna Poori Hoti Paao. Happy Lakshmi Puja.

Happy Lakshmi Puja 2019 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapka Jeevan Khushiyon Se Bhara Ho. Har Kaam Safal Rahe, Har Vishwaas Poora Ho. Lakshmi Poojan Poore Man Se Manaye. Diwali Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein.

Lakshmi Puja Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ashirwad Bado Ka. Pyar Dosto Ka, Duaen Sabki, Karuna Maa Ki. Laxmi Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye.

Lakshmi Puja Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chandrama Se Mile Prakaash Khushiyon Ka, Sampatti Aur Man Ki Shanti Mile. Lakshmi Pujan Ke Iss Pavan Parv Par, Kismat Ka Har Taala Khule. Happy Lakshmi Puja.

Lakshmi Puja Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Din Bhagwan Se Yahi Mangte Hai. Ki Aapka Mann Khushiyon Se Bhara Ho. Aisa Koi Sapna Bane Hi Nahi. Jiska Anjaam Adhoora Ho. Lakshmi Poojan Ki Shubhkamnayein.

Celebrating Diwali is a 5-day thing. A lot of people celebrate different types of festivals during these days. From Dhanteras, to Choti Diwali, to Govardhan Pooja and much more, individuals celebrate these festivals with enthusiasm. We, at LatestLY, wish you and your family a very ‘Happy Lakshmi Pooja 2020!’

