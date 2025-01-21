Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura Foundation Day 2025 will be celebrated on January 21. This annual commemoration celebrates the day that the states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura were founded. Also known respectively as the statehood days of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura. The princely states of Manipur Meghalaya and Tripura were merged with India in 1949 and finally received complete statehood in 1971. The anniversary of this event is celebrated as Manipur Meghalaya Tripura Foundation Day - to create awareness about the history of these states. As we prepare to celebrate Manipur Meghalaya Tripura Foundation Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day: how to celebrate Manipur Meghalaya Tripura Foundation Day and its significance. Rahul Gandhi Extends Greetings to Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur on Its 53rd Statehood Day, Says ‘May This Special Day Strengthen Our Unity and Bring Peace, Progress and Prosperity to All’.

When is Manipur Meghalaya Tripura Foundation Day 2025?

Manipur Meghalaya Tripura Foundation Day 2025 will be celebrated on January 21. The states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became a part of India in 1949, as princely states. On 21 January 1972, the states of Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971.

Significance of Manipur Meghalaya Tripura Foundation Day

The celebration of Manipur Meghalaya Tripura Foundation Day is focused on commemorating the day that the three crucial states of North-East India received complete statehood. At the time of India's independence, the North East region comprised the Assam plains from the former Assam Province, the hill districts, and the North Eastern Frontier Tracts (NEFT) along the North-Eastern border. Additionally, the princely states of Manipur and Tripura were integrated into India in 1949.

The celebration of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura Foundation Day is focused on helping people understand the rich culture and history of the region and celebrate its contribution. We hope that this day helps you to understand the history of these places and how we can help them continue to thrive.

