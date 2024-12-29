Masik Shivratri is a Hindu occasion dedicated to Lord Shiva, celebrated every month on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha. Unlike Maha Shivratri, which is an annual grand festival, Masik Shivratri is observed monthly and holds special significance for devotees seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva. However, each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri. Masik Shivratri in December 2024 falls on Sunday, December 29, 2024. This is the Shivratri that falls in the Pausha month and is notably the last Masik Shivratri of the year 2024. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

According to Drikpanchang, the Krishna Chaturdashi tithi begins at 03:32 AM on December 29 and will end at 04:01 AM, December 30. In this article, let’s know more about Masik Shivratri date in December 2024, timings, puja rituals and the significance of the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Shiva. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Masik Shivratri 2024 Date in December and Krishna Chaturdashi Tithi

Masik Shivratri 2024 in December falls on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

The Krishna Chaturdashi tithi begins at 03:32 AM on December 29 and will end at 04:01, December 30.

The auspicious puja time is from 11:56 PM on December 29 to 12:51 AM on December 30.

Masik Shivratri Puja Rituals

On the sacred day of Masik Shivratri, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and wear clean clothes.

Many observe a strict fast from sunrise to the next day, consuming only fruits, milk, and water.

Devotees should offer sacred substances like milk, honey, ghee, water, and curd to the Shiva Linga on this day and seek blessings of the Lord.

Devotees usually stay awake through the night, singing bhajans dedicated to Lord Shiva

On the day of Masik Shivratri, some devotees also visit Lord Shiva temples and seek his blessings

Devotees should keep awake during Shivaratri and perform Shiva Puja during midnight. Unmarried women observe this fast to get married and married women observe this fast to maintain peace and tranquility in their married life.

Masik Shivratri Significance

According to Indian Mythology, in the midnight of Maha Shivaratri, Lord Shiva appeared in form of Linga. The Shiva Linga was first worshipped by Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma. Hence, Maha Shivaratri is known as birthday of Lord Shiva and devotees worship Shiva Linga on this day. Devotees observe fast on this sacred day and offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

The day is believed to be auspicious for connecting with Lord Shiva. Devotees who want to observe Masik Shivaratri Vrat can start it from Maha Shivaratri day and continue it for a year. It is believed that impossible and difficult task can be fulfilled by observing Masik Shivaratri Vrats by the grace of Lord Shiva.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2024 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).