Every year, come December, the streets are filled with twinkle lights, our social media is filled with carols and Christmas songs and we all enter the cheerful and blessed time that is Christmas. Celebrated on December 25 every year, Christmas, as the name suggests, marks the birth of Jesus Christ. However, Christmas has grown to become a widely celebrated secular holiday that is awaited by one and all. Finally, the festival day is finally here! Christmas 2020 cookies, decorations, virtual parties and more, everything is set and how. As we celebrate the season of merry, people enjoy sharing Christmas Greetings, Happy Christmas wishes, Merry Christmas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Christmas 2020 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. In addition, since, it is also the final festival of the year, meaning 2020 has come to an end, sharing Happy New Year 2021 in Advance greetings is a ritual too. In this article, we bring you Merry Christmas wishes, HD images, Happy New Year quotes, GIF messages and more to celebrate and share wishes to family and friends.

Christmas and New Year 2021 celebrations are sure to be smaller this year as COVID-19 continues to spread across the world. However, people are already excited to take this celebration online as well. Here are some Christmas Greetings, Happy New Year 2021 in Advance wishes, Merry Christmas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family to celebrate the festive season to the fullest.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 in Advance Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Reflect on the Special Moments. Ring In the Year With the People Who Make Them So Special.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 in Advance Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Closeness of Friends, the Comfort of Home, and the Unity of Our Nation, Renew Your Spirits This Festive Season. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to Your Family.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 in Advance Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You and Your Family a Joyful, Bright, Healthy, Prosperous and Happiest New Year Ahead! Happy New Year in Advance

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021 in Advance HD Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Loved One’s Peace, Health, Happiness, and Prosperity. Happy New Year 2021

Send GIF With Message: Merry Christmas!

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android and iOS. To celebrate Christmas and New Year at its best, you can download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers from the Play Store app or click HERE.

Christmas is one of the most festive times of the year, as it nears the end of another year and puts people in the festive and reflective mood. The cheer of the festival is surely contagious and puts everyone in a jolly mood while everyone look forward to the coming year. We hope this Christmas and upcoming New Year celebrations continue to keep you in jolly mood.

