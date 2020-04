Ramadan 2020 Timetable For UK: Sehri, Iftar Timings in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester And Other Cities in Britain

Muslim praying | Image used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, April 21: The countdown for Ramadan 2020 has begun with Muslims preparing to observe the dawn-to-dusk fast for at least 29 days. In the United Kingdom, the holy month for Ramadan (also spelt as Ramzan) is likely to begin from April 23. During Ramzan, Muslims eat before the sunrise which is called sehri. Throughout the day, they abstain from food and water, and break the fast when the sunsets. The evening meal is called iftar. The timing for sunrise and sunset varies from city to city. Scroll down to check complete Ramadan timetable for London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and other cities in the UK. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?.

Ramadan 2020 Timetable For London:

Day Date Sehri Time Iftar Time Thur 23 April 4:10 am 8.14 pm Fri 24 April 4:07 am 8.16 pm Sat 25 April 4:05 am 8:18 pm Sun 26 April 4:03 am 8:19 pm Mon 27 April 4.00 am 8.21 pm Tue 28 April 3.58 am 8.23 pm Wed 29 April 3.57 am 8.24 pm Thur 30 April 3.54 am 8.26 pm Fri 1 May 3.51 am 8.28 pm Sat 2 May 3.49 am 8.29 pm Sun 3 May 3.46 am 8.31 pm Mon 4 May 3.44 am 8.32 pm Tue 5 May 3.41 am 8.34 pm Wed 6 May 3.40 am 8.36 pm Thu 7 May 3.37 am 8.37 pm Fri 8 May 3.35 am 8.39 pm Sat 9 May 3.33 am 8.40 pm Sun 10 May 3.31 am 8.42 pm Mon 11 May 3.28 am 8.43 pm Tue 12 May 3.27 am 8.45 pm Wed 13 May 3.24 am 8.47 pm Thu 14 May 3.23 am 8.48 pm Fri 15 May 3.20 am 8.50 pm Sat 16 May 3.19 am 8.51 pm Sun 17 May 3.16 am 8.53 pm Mon 18 May 3.15 am 8.54 pm Tue 19 May 3.13 am 8.55 pm Wed 20 May 3.11 am 8.57 pm Thu 21 May 3.09 am 8.58 pm Fri 22 May 3.08 am 9.00 pm Sat 23 May 3.06 am 9.01 pm Sun 24 May 3.03 am 9.02 pm

The timing for sehri and Iftar in London will differ from that of in Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and other cities in the UK. Ramadan 2020 Date in India, Saudi Arabia: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

UK variations relative to London (Time Fast Begins, Time Fast Ends)

Birmingham: (8 minutes later, 6 minutes later)

Bradford: (9 minutes later, 8 minutes later)

Cardiff: (13 minutes later, 12 minutes later)

Glasgow: (22 minutes later, 40 minutes later)

Leeds: (7 minutes later, 4 minutes later)

Liverpool: (12 minutes later, 9 minutes later)

Manchester: (10 minutes later, 7 minutes later)

Middlesbrough: (8 minutes later, 14 minutes later)

Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. Fasting (roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam.