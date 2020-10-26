The nine-day festival of Navaratri came to an end on October 25 with the celebrations of Dussehra. Similarly, today on the day of Bijoya Dashami, the festival of Durga Puja will culminate. Idols of Maa Durga will be taken for immersion and devotees will bid a final goodbye to Devi Durga Maa. Bijoya Dashami which is another name for Vijayadashami is festival that leaves one with mixed feelings. On this day, people exchange greetings of "Subho Bijoya Dashami" as everyone bids a goodbye to the Goddess. If you are looking for Subho Bijoya Dashami Bengali messages, Subho Bijoya Dashami quotes and Facebook greetings or Bijoya Dashami images for free download, you have come to the right place.

Durga Puja began on October 22 and ends today ie October 26. Vijayadashami or Bijoya Dashami is celebrated more prominently in the Eastern part of the country. On this day, devotees bid teary-eyed farewell to Maa Durga and hope for her safe journey towards Kailash. It is a significant day and among the many traditions, one of them is to extend Happy Bijoya Dashami wishes and messages. So people search online for Subho Bijoya Dashami SMS, Subho Bijoya Dashami GIF, Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 photo, Bijoya Dashami 2020 GIF, and WhatsApp stickers. In this article, we give you all the latest greetings and wallpapers for free download. We also have a nice video of all Subho Bijoya Dashami greetings and Bengali messages which you can use as WhatsApp status or Facebook and Instagram stories.

Message Reads: Subho Bijoya Dashami to You and Your Family Members

Message Reads: Dhaker Kathir Biday Sure, Udas Kore Mon, Chollen Ma Mahamaya, Aajke Bisarjan! Dhaker Taale Dhunichi Nachon, Etai Prachin Riti, Moner Frame -E Bandhiye Rekho Durga Pujor Smriti!

Message Reads: Celebrate the Victory of the Forces of Good Over Evil. Subho Bijoya Dashami!

Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion, I Wish You Happiness and Prosperity.

Here's a Video of Subho Bijoya Dashami Greetings:

The new way of sending across messages is through WhatsApp Stickers. There are several applications which make special sticker packs for the festival. You can download these festive Subho Bijoya Dashami stickers for free and send them via the messaging application. We hope our collection of Maa Durga photos with quotes and greetings help you to send our heartfelt wishes on this last day of Durga Puja. As you bid the Goddess a goodbye, share these greetings and messages of peace and prosperity with everyone. We wish you all Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020!

