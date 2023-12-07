Vaikuntha Ekadashi is an auspicious day for the Hindus and is celebrated with great devotion. The day is primarily observed by Vaishnavas, who consider it to be a special Ekadashi. In the Gregorian calendar, there might be none, one or two Vaikuntha Ekadashis in a year. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is observed on the 11th lunar day of the waxing lunar fortnight of the solar month of Dhanu, which falls between December 16 and January 13 in the Gregorian calendar. The auspicious day coincides with Mokshada Ekadashi or Putrada Ekadashi. This time, Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, December 23. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 08:16 AM on December 22 and end at 07:11 AM on December 23, 2023. The Parana Time (breaking the fast time) is from 06:19 AM to 06:24 AM on December 24. On Parana Day, the Dwadashi end moment is at 06:24 AM. Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers You Can Share on This Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 Date

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, December 23.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

On the day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, people fast the whole day and keep vigil. Special prayers are offered to Vishnu, and devotees engage in Japa, where they chant Lord Vishnu's name and do meditation. On 'Dashami', the previous day of the observance, devotees who observe Vaikuntha Ekadashi fast eat only lunch. On Ekadashi, the next day, they have to maintain a complete fast and engage in prayers and meditation of Vishnu. That night, people keep vigil the whole night and visit the temple of Vishnu, mostly in the wee hours of the morning. At the Prarana time the next day, devotees break their fast and seek blessings from the Lord for a happy and prosperous life. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know Dates, Parana Timing, Significance, Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Katha in Hindi

Vaikuntha Ekadashi Significance

The origin of Vaikuntha Ekadashi is mentioned in a legend of the Padma Purana. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is also known as Mukkoti Ekadashi. It is believed that Vaikuntha Dwaram, or the gate of the Lord's inner sanctum, is opened on this day, and devotees who observe fast on Vaikuntha Ekadashi attain salvation by going to Heaven. On this day, special prayers from the Vedas, Naalayira Divya Prabandham, Sri Vaikuntha Gadhyam, as well as the Vaikuntha Dvara Puja, Prakarothsvam (Sri Veli), Oonjal Seva (swing pooja), Oonjal Prabhandham, yagnas, and speeches are arranged at several Vishnu temples around the world. Vaikuntha Ekadashi is a very important day for Tirumala Venkateswara Temple at Tirupati and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2023 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).