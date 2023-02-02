Vijaya Ekadashi is an important festival with a special significance in Hinduism. On this day, devotees offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings. This year, Vijaya Ekadashi 2023 will be celebrated on February 16. Traditionally, it is believed that by worshipping Lord Vishnu and fasting with proper Puja Vidhi and rituals on this day, a person gets victory, good luck, wealth, prosperity and good health. According to religious beliefs, it is said that the one who religiously follows all the rituals and observes a fast on the day of Vijaya Ekadashi attains salvation after death. As per the Padma Puran, Mahadev preached to Narad and said fasting on Vijaya Ekadashi is of great virtue. As Vijaya Ekadashi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat date, fasting rituals and Vijaya Ekadashi celebrations. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2023 will be observed on February 16. The Ekadashi tithi will begin on February 16 at 5.32 am and will end on February 17 at 2.49 am. Vaishnav Vijaya Ekadashi 2023 falls on Friday, February 17, 2023, while the time of breaking the Vaishnav Ekadashi fast is from 6.45 am to 9.07 am on February 18, 2023. February 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat Rituals

On the day of Vijaya Ekadashi 2023, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Vishnu. It is believed that by observing a fast on the day of Vijaya Ekadashi, you can eliminate problems by defeating even the biggest and most powerful enemies. The person observing the fast should wake up at sunrise and bathe. After taking a bath, the devotee should place an idol of Lord Vishnu in the temple of their house and offer sandalwood paste, sesame seeds, and fruits and light a diya. On this day, devotees should recite 'Vishnu Sahasranama' and 'Narayan Stotra'. On the day of Dwadashi, offer food to the Brahmins and then break the fast.

Vijaya Ekadashi Significance

As per religious beliefs, when Lord Ram came to the coast to travel to Lanka in the Treta Yuga, he made a request to the sea lord to direct him and his army and show some signs of a route to Lanka, but Sea Lord refused to do so. With the permission of Sage Vakdalabhya, Lord Ram fasted on the day of Vijaya Ekadashi and pleased the Sea Lord. Since then, this day has been known as Vijay Ekadashi. Vijaya Ekadashi fasting is considered one of the most difficult fasts compared to all the other fasts. As of now, during the Phalgun month, Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Falgun month will fall on February 16, known as Vijaya Ekadashi.

