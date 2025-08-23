Karwa Chauth 2025 Date and Significance: Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival, mainly celebrated by married women in several states across North India. Women observe a day-long fast for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their husbands. It falls in October or November on the Bikram Sambat month of Kartika. Like many Hindu festivals, Karva Chauth is based on a lunisolar variant of the Hindu calendar. The festival falls on the fourth day after the full moon. This year, Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, October 10. Karwa Chauth Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Status, HD Images, Quotes and Greetings to Share on Karvachauth.

The Karva Chauth fast is traditionally celebrated in Nepal and the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh. According to drikpanchang, the Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will be from 18:08 to 19:20 pm. The Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time will be from 06:10 to 21:01, lasting for a duration of 14 hours and 52 minutes. The moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day will be at 21:01 pm. In this article, let's know more about Karwa Chauth 2025 date, Karwa Chauth 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date

Karwa Chauth 2025 falls on Friday, October 10.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Timings

The Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat will be from 18:08 to 19:20 pm.

The Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time will be from 06:10 to 21:01, lasting for a duration of 14 hours and 52 minutes.

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 22:54 on October 09, 2025 and ends at 19:38 on October 10, 2025

The moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day will be at 21:01 pm.

Karwa Chauth Rituals

On the day of Karwa Chauth, women wake up before sunrise, eat sargi, a special pre-dawn meal prepared by the mother-in-law. Women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands without food or water. They dress up in festive attire, apply henna, and gather for evening rituals where they listen to the Karwa Chauth katha (story) and perform prayers with decorated karwas (earthen pots). The fast is broken only after sighting the moon. Women look at the moon through a sieve, then at their husbands, and drink water offered by them. The festival highlights devotion, sacrifice, and the deep emotional bond in marriage.

Karwa Chauth Significance

Karwa Chauth holds great significance for married Hindu women in India. Karva is another word for 'pot' and chauth means 'fourth' in Hindi. In Sanskrit scriptures, the festival is referred to as Karaka Chaturthi, karaka meaning an earthen water pitcher and chaturthi denoting the fourth day of the lunar Hindu month.

The fasting of Karwa Chauth and its rituals are observed for the long life of their husband. On this day, married women worship Lord Shiva and break the fast only after sighting and making the offerings to the moon. The fasting of Karwa Chauth is strict and observed without taking any food or even a drop of water after sunrise till the sighting of the moon in the night.

