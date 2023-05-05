Vesak is an auspicious and important festival celebrated by Buddhists in South Asia and Southeast Asia, as well as Tibet and Mongolia. The special day dedicated to Lord Gautam Buddha is also popularly known by several other names like Buddha Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, and Buddha Day. It is a holiday traditionally observed by all the Buddhists. ‘Vesak’, the day of the Full Moon in May, is the most sacred day to millions of Buddhists around the world. This year, Vesak 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, May 5. The Buddha Purnima or Vesak Tithi will begin at 11:44 PM on May 04, 2023, and end at 11:03 PM on May 05, 2023. Millions of people around the world follow the teachings of the Buddha. Vesak commemorates the birth, the attainment of enlightenment, and the passing away of the Buddha. Buddha Purnima 2023 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Sayings, Facebook Status, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS With Your Family and Friends.

Vesak 2023 Date

Vesak 2023, or Buddha Jayanti 2023, will be celebrated on Friday, May 5.

Significance

Vesak marks the birth anniversary of Buddha, commemorating his teachings, principles and ideology. It was on the day of Vesak two and a half millennia ago, in the year 623 B.C., that the Buddha was born. It was also on Vesak day that the Buddha attained enlightenment, and it was on the day of Vesak that the Buddha passed away at the age of 80. Hence this day holds great importance among the Buddhists. The name of the festival -Vesak, is derived from the Pali term "vesakha" or Sanskrit "vaiśakha" for the lunar month of Vaisakha, which is considered the month of Buddha's birth.

The day is also a time to reflect on the teachings of Buddha and practice them in our lives. On this day, devotees usually abstain from eating meat or drinking alcohol and engage in charity by giving alms to the poor. The festival commemorates the birth, enlightenment (Nibbana), and death (Parinirvana) of Gautama Buddha in Theravada, Tibetan Buddhism and Navayana. As per beliefs in Mahayana Buddhist traditions, the holiday is known by its Sanskrit name (Vaisakha) and derived variants of it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 12:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).